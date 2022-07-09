Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

SKX stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.