PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

