PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

PD stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,010,317.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

