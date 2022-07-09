Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

PARA opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

