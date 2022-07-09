PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Lessened by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

