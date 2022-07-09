Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,545.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.