Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

