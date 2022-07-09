PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

