Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

