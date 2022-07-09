Raymond James Upgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to “Strong-Buy”

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

