Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €24.62 ($25.65) on Friday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a one year high of €100.70 ($104.90). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.16.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.