Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

RPRX opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

