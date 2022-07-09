SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $136,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.49. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

