Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $175.13

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.13, but opened at $183.47. Seagen shares last traded at $180.17, with a volume of 59,524 shares traded.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Get Seagen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 110.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.