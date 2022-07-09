SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

