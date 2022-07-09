Sfmg LLC Sells 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

