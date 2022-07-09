Sigma Planning Corp Buys 725 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,524 and have sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

