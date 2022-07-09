Sigma Planning Corp Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $75.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.