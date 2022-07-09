Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.74 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

