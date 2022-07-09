Sigma Planning Corp Sells 62,390 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.
CIK opened at $2.70 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
