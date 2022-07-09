Sigma Planning Corp Sells 871 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after buying an additional 430,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

CUZ opened at $28.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

