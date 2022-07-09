Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.37 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

