Simmons Bank Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 55,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

