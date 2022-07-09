Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,649 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

