SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

