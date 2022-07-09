Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

