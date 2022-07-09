SOL Capital Management CO Sells 650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average is $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

