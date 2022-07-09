Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

