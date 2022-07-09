Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its position in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

