Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,357 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

