SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

