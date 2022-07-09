Strs Ohio Acquires 1,879 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $517.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

