Strs Ohio Acquires 27,499 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

