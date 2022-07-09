Strs Ohio Acquires 471 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.95 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

