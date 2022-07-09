Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $116.58 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.