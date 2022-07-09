Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

