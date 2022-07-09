Strs Ohio Buys 7,121 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $23,412,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

