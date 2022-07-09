Strs Ohio Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,220,203. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

