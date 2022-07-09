Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

