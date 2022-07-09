Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

