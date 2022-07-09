Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

