Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 169.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

PSB opened at $187.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.61. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.