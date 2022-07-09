Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

