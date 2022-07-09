Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.