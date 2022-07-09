Strs Ohio Has $3.23 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

