Strs Ohio Has $3.35 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.78 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

