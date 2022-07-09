Strs Ohio Has $3.76 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

K opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.