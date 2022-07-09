Strs Ohio Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

JBT opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $100,119 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

