Strs Ohio Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,774,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after purchasing an additional 470,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,712,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.28 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 161.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

