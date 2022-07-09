Strs Ohio Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Lazard worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lazard by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,180,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

